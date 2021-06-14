Cardinal softball splits two games at Creston Classic

The Clarinda softball team traveled to the Creston Classic Saturday, June 12, and came home with two very different results.

The Cardinals beat Murray 12-0 but lost 11-1 to Lenox.

The Clarinda bats produced 10 hits in its victory, which came in game number two of the day for the Cardinals.

Lylly Merrill was dominant in the circle. She struck out three and gave up just two hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings. The defense committed just one error behind her.

Emmy Allbaugh, Presley Jobe, Kaylah Degase and Kristen Smith all had two hits for the Cardinals, with Smith driving in three runs. Allbaugh and Makayla Fichter scored two runs each.

Jobe and Degase both tripled in the contest.

Clarinda pitchers Andi Woods and Hailee Knight were not able to contain Lenox’s bats in the Cardinals’ first game of the day.

They combined to strike out five, but five walks, 11 hits and three Cardinal errors turned into 11 runs, nine earned.

The Clarinda bats produced just two hits against Lenox pitcher TJ Stoaks. The hits came from Knight and Fichter, with Fichter driving in a run with a double. Allbaugh scored the Cardinal run.

Clarinda left Creston with a 6-10 record on the season.