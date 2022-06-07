Cardinal softball splits doubleheader at St. Albert

The Clarinda softball team split a doubleheader at St. Albert Monday, June 6, losing the opener 7-2 before winning the nightcap 6-4.

The Cardinals used a five-run fourth inning to supply much of the offense in their win. Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe singled to start the inning and then Lylly Merrill reached on an error to load the bases. A run scored on an interference play and then Jordyn McQueen singled in a pair of runs for a 4-2 lead. After the next two batters reached, including a single from Annika Price, Ryplee Sunderman doubled in a pair of runs.

McQueen and Kaylah Degase finished with two hits each for the Cardinals with McQueen and Sunderman driving in two runs each. Price scored twice. Allbaugh and Jobe both scored and drove in a run.

Addy Wagoner was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals, striking out seven in the complete game. She gave up five hits, three walks and four runs, one earned.

Allbaugh and Merrill scored the runs for the Cardinals in game one with Merrill and Sunderman driving them in. Clarinda scored a single run in the second and another in the third to lead 2-1. The Saintes answered with three runs in the third and two more in the fourth.

Sunderman was the only Cardinal to have multiple hits.

Andi Woods was Clarinda’s pitcher, giving up 10 hits, three walks and seven runs, four earned, while striking out two.

Clarinda ended the day 5-7 overall and 2-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.