Cardinal softball scores four in seventh for walk-off win

The Clarinda softball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Glenwood 4-3 Friday, June 17, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.

Annika Price opened the final inning by being hit by a pitch. Ryplee Sunderman then reached on an error and Jordyn McQueen was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs against Glenwood pitcher Allison Koontz, who had thrown six scoreless innings, giving up just four hits prior to that point.

Jerzee Knight then singled in a run and an error in the outfield on the play allowed Sunderman and McQueen to score to tie the game. Knight also advanced to third on the play. Hailee Knight and Emmy Allbaugh followed with infield hits that weren’t hit hard enough for Jerzee Knight to try to score, but loaded the bases again with still nobody out. Presley Jobe then drew a walk to give Clarinda the walk-off win.

The Cardinals only had two runners reach second base prior to the seventh inning. Allbaugh singled in the first inning and was stranded at second. Clarinda had two hits and a walk in the fifth, but a force play retired the leadoff hitter and the other two were stranded at first and second.

Glenwood scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning. A one-out single and a walk were followed by two errors and an RBI groundout to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

Glenwood left the bases loaded in the fourth inning. In the seventh inning the Rams left runners at second and third and had two more retired between third and home, one on interference and one was tagged out.

Andi Woods struck out four to earn the complete game win in the circle for Clarinda. She gave up 10 hits and three walks, but all three runs were unearned.

Allbaugh and Jerzee Knight had two hits for the Cardinals as Clarinda improved to 10-12 overall and 5-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Cardinals are home for a conference doubleheader Monday against Lewis Central.