Cardinal softball routed twice by Atlantic

CLARINDA- The Clarinda softball team managed just three hits in six innings and watched Atlantic push across 31 runs in two games as the Trojans routed the Cardinals 17-0 and 14-0 in a doubleheader sweep Tuesday, June 1.

Both games were called after the third inning because of the run-rule.

In the opener, the Trojans took control in the second inning. After scoring two runs on three hits in the first, the Trojan bats erupted for 11 runs on nine hits in the second. Olivia Engler’s two-run home run was the highlight for the Trojans, while Madison Botos drove in two with a double.

Andi Woods gave up most of the damage in that second inning from the pitching circle, as she finished 1 2/3 innings giving up 13 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits. She struck out two. Jerzee Knight finished the second and then gave up four runs in the third. She struck out four.

The Cardinals had three base runners in the game against Engler. Jordyn McQueen drew a one-out walk in the first, went to second on Emmy Allbaugh’s single and third on a groundout, but Engler ended the threat by getting Kaylah Degase to fly out.

Presley Jobe doubled with one in the second inning, but was stranded at third.