Cardinal softball rallies, Cardinal baseball rolls in Red Oak

The Clarinda softball team rallied for a 9-7 win at Red Oak Wednesday, June 2, while Clarinda baseball rolled to a 12-0 win in five innings.
Clarinda softball finished with 19 hits, but needed two runs in the seventh to take the lead. With the game tied to start the frame, Jillian Graham walked. Pinch-runner Jerzee Knight stole second and then scored on Ryplee Sunderman’s single to give Clarinda the lead. After a pop out, Hailee Knight and Jordyn McQueen singled and then an Emmy Allbaugh sacrifice fly gave Clarinda its final margin.
Lylly Merrill worked just her second 1-2-3 inning of the night to complete the win in the home seventh.
Clarinda trailed 5-1 after three innings and 6-2 after four, but scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Allbaugh and Makayla Fichter led off the fifth with singles and moved up to second and third on a passed ball. A one-out single by Presley Jobe drove in Allbaugh. After Jobe stole second, Sunderman doubled both runners in to bring Clarinda within 6-5.
Clarinda took the lead in the sixth on a two-run home run by Fichter. It came with one out after McQueen had drawn a walk to start the inning.
A pair of hits for the Tigers tied the game in the home sixth before Clarinda put up the final two to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Fichter finished with four hits, the home run and three singles. She also walked once. She scored twice and drove in two.
Allbaugh, Jobe and Merrill all had three hits while Hailee Knight and Sunderman ended with two each. Sunderman drove in three runs. Jerzee Knight scored twice.
Merrill went the distance in the circle, giving up 13 hits, two walks and seven earned runs. She struck out two.
Clarinda baseball gave up just four base runners and put up three big innings to earn the conference win.
Wyatt Schmitt pitched the first four innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while hitting two batters. He struck out 10. Cole Baumgart worked a perfect fifth to finish the win.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the first inning, added one in the second, and then scored three in the third and five in the fifth for the final margin.
The Cardinal bats finished with 10 hits and took eight walks in the five innings.
Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal all had two hits with Neal and Shull driving in three runs each. Neal and Shull also combined for three doubles. Shull, Brown and Jon McCall all scored two runs in the win that pushed Clarinda to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.