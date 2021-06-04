Cardinal softball rallies, Cardinal baseball rolls in Red Oak

Fichter finished with four hits, the home run and three singles. She also walked once. She scored twice and drove in two.

Allbaugh, Jobe and Merrill all had three hits while Hailee Knight and Sunderman ended with two each. Sunderman drove in three runs. Jerzee Knight scored twice.

Merrill went the distance in the circle, giving up 13 hits, two walks and seven earned runs. She struck out two.

Clarinda baseball gave up just four base runners and put up three big innings to earn the conference win.

Wyatt Schmitt pitched the first four innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while hitting two batters. He struck out 10. Cole Baumgart worked a perfect fifth to finish the win.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the first inning, added one in the second, and then scored three in the third and five in the fifth for the final margin.

The Cardinal bats finished with 10 hits and took eight walks in the five innings.

Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal all had two hits with Neal and Shull driving in three runs each. Neal and Shull also combined for three doubles. Shull, Brown and Jon McCall all scored two runs in the win that pushed Clarinda to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.