Cardinal softball ends regular season with extra inning win

Clarinda softball dropped a pitcher’s dual and then won an extra inning slugfest Thursday, June 30, in the final regular season games of the season at Harlan.

The Cyclones claimed the first game 2-1, but then the Cardinals fought back from an early six-run deficit to win game two 11-9 in eight innings.

The final inning of the night saw Annika Price lead off with a walk. She stole second and then scored the go-ahead run on Ryplee Sunderman’s single. Hailee Knight singled courtesy runner Bailey Nordyke over to third and then a groundout from Presley Jobe brought in the insurance run.

Addy Wagoner, who had come on to pitch in the seventh and worked around a single and two walks, walked the first two batters in the eighth inning, but was able to retire the next three to preserve the win.

Hailee Knight led the Clarinda offense with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Jobe, Sunderman and Kaylah Degase added two hits each. Jobe and Degase scored a run and Jobe drove one in as well. Jerzee Knight and Nordyke scored two runs each with Jillian Graham and Sunderman driving in two runs.

Andi Woods started the game in the circle for the Cardinals and struck out two over two innings, but gave up seven runs, five earned, on five hits and four walks. Lylly Merrill came on for the next four innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs. Wagoner pitched the final two innings, working around four walks without giving up a run.

The Cardinal bats produced just one run on six hits in the first game. A single by Merrill drove in Nordyke with two outs in the sixth inning. The Cardinals left eight on base in the game, including leaving the bases loaded in the third inning.

Wagoner went the distance in the circle, striking out three and scattering six hits, one walk and two unearned runs.

Price was the only Cardinal with more than one hit.

The split ended Clarinda’s regular season at 13-17 and 8-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals open regional play at home Wednesday, July 6, against Red Oak.