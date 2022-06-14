Cardinal softball ends long losing skid against Denison

Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.

The Cardinals lost the opener 6-2 before earning a 7-4 win to end the streak in game two.

In the nightcap, Denison came back from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the sixth, but the Cardinals scored three in the home sixth. Emmy Allbaugh doubled in two runs to give Clarinda the lead and then an RBI double by Kaylah Degase scored Allbaugh for the final run.

Allbaugh, Hailee Knight and Presley Jobe all had two hits with both of Jobe’s going for extra bases. Annika Price added a hit and an RBI.

Lylly Merrill was the complete game winner in the circle for the Cardinals with five strikeouts. She gave up seven hits, one walk and four runs, one earned.

Denison scored single runs in four of the first five innings and added two in the sixth to beat the Cardinals, who had just six hits and two runs in the opener.

Knight had two of the six hits and Jerzee Knight added two more with an RBI. Jordyn McQueen doubled, scored a run and drove in one for the Cardinals.

Andi Woods worked around five errors behind her to strike out six and give up just one earned run over seven innings in the circle for Clarinda.

The Cardinals finished the day 9-10 on the season and 4-6 in the conference.