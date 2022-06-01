Cardinal softball drops two in Atlantic

The Clarinda softball team suffered its first two losses of the season, 10-1 and 8-1, at Atlantic Tuesday, May 31.

Clarinda’s only run in the first game came in the third inning and tied the game, but the Trojans struck for three in the third and then four in the fourth to put the game away.

Jillian Graham drove in Jerzee Knight to score the Cardinal run. Presley Jobe, Lylly Merrill and Ryplee Sunderman had the three Cardinal hits against two Trojan pitchers.

Andi Woods went the distance in the circle for the Cardinals, giving up seven hits, eight walks and 10 runs, seven earned.

Clarinda’s only run in the second game also came in the third inning, this time bringing the Cardinals within 2-1. Atlantic got the run back in the home third, and then scored two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Presley Jobe drove in Hailee Knight with the Cardinal run. Jobe and Kaylah Degase had the two Clarinda hits in the game against two Trojan pitchers.

Addy Wagoner gave up nine hits, two walks and seven earned runs to go with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Lylly Merrill came on in relief and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Clarinda fell to 3-2 on the season, 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals are home Wednesday to take on Red Oak.