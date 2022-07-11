 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal softball bumped out of regionals by Atlantic

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Jerzee Knight scoops up the ball during the Cardinals' regional tournament win over Red Oak Wednesday, July 6.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Atlantic Trojans jumped on Clarinda softball early and rolled to an 11-2 victory Saturday, July 9, in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.

The Trojans advanced to Tuesday’s regional final, while the Cardinals saw their season end with a 14-18 record.

Atlantic scored in each of the first five innings, including a four-run first frame. The Trojans added four more runs in the fourth.

Clarinda scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Presley Jobe had two of the five Cardinal hits and also drove in a run. The other hits came from Kaylah Degase, Jordyn McQueen and Jerzee Knight. Ryplee Sunderman drove in the other Cardinal run. Annika Price and Knight scored the two Cardinal runs.

Addy Wagoner started in the circle for Clarinda, but didn’t make it through Atlantic’s second big inning. She struck out one, but gave up seven hits, three walks and nine earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. Andi Woods came on in relief and gave up four hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

McQueen and Hailee Knight are the two Cardinal seniors who started the game. Jillian Graham and Cheyenne Sunderman entered the contest late and also exit the program.

