Cardinal softball beaten by AHSTW

Clarinda softball gave up a couple big innings late in a 9-4 loss at AHSTW Friday, June 3.

Clarinda’s deficit was only 2-1 after four innings, but the Lady Vikes struck for four runs in the fifth, and then, after the Cardinals pushed two runs across in the sixth, AHSTW sprang for three more in the home sixth.

The Cardinals managed just four hits for the game. Jerzee Knight had one of them. She also stole three bases and scored two runs. Hailee Knight had a hit and a run scored while Presley Jobe and Jillian Graham both had a hit and an RBI for Clarinda.

Andi Woods pitched the entire game for the Cardinals, striking out four AHSTW batters in the six innings. She gave up 13 hits, three walks and nine earned runs. The Cardinal defense committed just one error.

Clarinda fell to 4-3 with the loss.