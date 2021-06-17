Cardinal softball, baseball take tough losses at Denison

Allbaugh and Jerzee Knight led the Cardinal offense with two hits each. Bailey Nordyke scored two runs. Kristen Smith had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Lylly Merrill started the game in the circle and pitched two innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs while striking out two. Hailee Knight struck out three and held the Monarchs to three runs, one earned, over the final four frames.

Clarinda fell to 6-12 overall and 4-7 in the conference with the two losses while Denison improved to 13-6 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

Clarinda baseball led throughout in the opener, but gave up three in the seventh to take the loss.

Michael Shull opened the game on the mound for Clarinda and struck out six, giving up just four runs, two earned, in five innings. Cooper Neal took the loss, giving up three hits and three runs, two earned, in 1 1/3 innings.

Neal and Jon McCall led the Cardinal bats with two hits each. Neal drove in two runs while McCall scored a run. Logan Green also drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Shull doubled for his only hit and scored a run. Tadyn Brown scored a run and drove one in.

The Monarchs scored in every inning after Clarinda put up a run in the first frame of the nightcap.