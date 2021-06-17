Cardinal softball, baseball take tough losses at Denison

The Clarinda baseball and softball teams stayed close in Denison Monday, June 14, but couldn’t find a victory in two tries each as part of Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheaders.
Clarinda baseball dropped a 7-6 game in walk-off fashion in the opener, and then lost 11-1 in five innings.
Clarinda softball also lost a walk-off game in a 10-9 nightcap after a late rally wasn’t enough in an 8-5 loss to open the night.
Hailee Knight’s RBI single tied the softball nightcap in the top of the seventh inning after the Cardinals had scored four times in the sixth on three hits and three walks to get back into the game. The excitement was short-lived, however, as a pair of singles and a pair of groundouts won the game for the Monarchs.
Knight and Emmy Allbaugh had two hits each to lead the Cardinals with Knight and Kaylah Degase driving in two runs each. Jerzee Knight scored three runs for the Cardinals while Hailee Knight and Allbuagh scored twice each. Jerzee Knight tripled and Hailee Knight doubled in the loss.
Andi Woods started in the circle for Clarinda and struck out two in five innings. She gave up five hits, five walks and nine runs, four earned.
Jerzee Knight came on in the sixth and finished the game.
Denison jumped in front 7-0 after three innings in the opener before a four-run sixth for the Cardinals made for the final margin.
Allbaugh and Jerzee Knight led the Cardinal offense with two hits each. Bailey Nordyke scored two runs. Kristen Smith had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
Lylly Merrill started the game in the circle and pitched two innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs while striking out two. Hailee Knight struck out three and held the Monarchs to three runs, one earned, over the final four frames.
Clarinda fell to 6-12 overall and 4-7 in the conference with the two losses while Denison improved to 13-6 overall and 8-2 in the conference.
Clarinda baseball led throughout in the opener, but gave up three in the seventh to take the loss.
Michael Shull opened the game on the mound for Clarinda and struck out six, giving up just four runs, two earned, in five innings. Cooper Neal took the loss, giving up three hits and three runs, two earned, in 1 1/3 innings.
Neal and Jon McCall led the Cardinal bats with two hits each. Neal drove in two runs while McCall scored a run. Logan Green also drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Shull doubled for his only hit and scored a run. Tadyn Brown scored a run and drove one in.
The Monarchs scored in every inning after Clarinda put up a run in the first frame of the nightcap.
The Cardinals managed five hits with a home run from Shull providing the only run of the game.
Cole Baumgart and Eli Drennen pitched for the Cardinals. Baumgart struck out five in 2 2/3 innings, but gave up seven hits and eight runs, six earned. Drennen gave up two hits and three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
The Cardinals fell to 7-6 on the season and 5-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Denison improved to 9-4 overall and 8-2 in the conference.