Cardinal softball, baseball split doubleheaders with St. Albert

The Clarinda softball and baseball teams both earned doubleheader splits at home with St. Albert Monday, June 7.
Clarinda softball opened with a 7-4 win over the Saintes and then the Cardinals fell 10-6 to St. Albert. Clarinda baseball lost the opener 8-3 before rallying late in the nightcap to win 8-7.
The bats were on fire right away for the Cardinal softball team with a first inning that included two triples, a double and five runs crossing the plate. Hailee Knight and Kaylah Degase both tripled and scored. Degase’s triple drove in two runs. Jordyn McQueen doubled and Ryplee Sunderman drove in the final run of the inning with a single.
The Cardinals added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Both frames started with a single with that athlete eventually scoring. Presley Jobe had the single in the fourth and Degase in the sixth.
Lylly Merrill gave up a home run in the second inning, but limited the Saintes four runs on five hits in six innings. Andi Woods came on to pitch in the seventh, but was replaced by Jerzee Knight with one on and one out. Knight got a groundout and a strikeout to end the game.
The St. Albert bats went off for 10 runs on 10 hits against four Clarinda pitchers in the nightcap. A six-run fourth was the big innings for St. Albert, which saw a home run.
Clarinda’s big inning was also the fourth, which accounted for five of the team’s six runs. Clarinda loaded the bases with no outs before a runner was cut down at the plate. Jillian Graham singled to drive in two runs and then Sunderman tripled in two. A single by Merrill gave the Cardinals one more run to cut the Saintes’ lead to 9-6.
The split brought Clarinda to 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while the Saintes finished the day 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the home third of game two only to see the Falcons score four times in the fifth. Clarinda used a four-run sixth inning to take an 8-5 lead before hanging on in the seventh, giving up two to salvage a split.
Wyatt Schmitt led the Cardinal bats with three hits and an RBI. Cooper Neal added two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Michael Shull added two hits and two runs scored. Edgar Rodriguez scored three runs while Tadyn Brown had Clarinda’s only extra base hit with a double.
Shull struck out seven Falcons in six innings on the mound, giving up seven hits, four walks and five runs, one earned. Schmitt struck out one and gave up the two runs in the seventh.
St. Albert jumped on Clarinda with a three-run first inning in the opener. The Falcons built the lead to 8-0 before the Cardinals put up three in the final inning.
The Falcons scored on three different Cardinal pitchers. Neal gave up five earned runs in three innings, striking out two. James McCall and Eli Drennen worked two innings each. They struck out one each with McCall giving up one earned run on one hit and Drennen two earned on four hits.
Neal led the offense with two hits, including a double. Schmitt, Cole Baumgart and Jon McCall all had a hit and scored a run. Jon McCall also drove in a run. Shull finished with a hit and an RBI.
Clarinda finished the day 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference. St. Albert wrapped up play 9-5 overall and 3-3 in conference play.