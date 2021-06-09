Cardinal softball, baseball split doubleheaders with St. Albert

Clarinda’s big inning was also the fourth, which accounted for five of the team’s six runs. Clarinda loaded the bases with no outs before a runner was cut down at the plate. Jillian Graham singled to drive in two runs and then Sunderman tripled in two. A single by Merrill gave the Cardinals one more run to cut the Saintes’ lead to 9-6.

The split brought Clarinda to 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while the Saintes finished the day 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the home third of game two only to see the Falcons score four times in the fifth. Clarinda used a four-run sixth inning to take an 8-5 lead before hanging on in the seventh, giving up two to salvage a split.

Wyatt Schmitt led the Cardinal bats with three hits and an RBI. Cooper Neal added two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Michael Shull added two hits and two runs scored. Edgar Rodriguez scored three runs while Tadyn Brown had Clarinda’s only extra base hit with a double.

Shull struck out seven Falcons in six innings on the mound, giving up seven hits, four walks and five runs, one earned. Schmitt struck out one and gave up the two runs in the seventh.