Cardinal softball, baseball shutout by Creston

The Clarinda baseball and softball teams were both held scoreless in home losses to Creston Tuesday, June 7.

Clarinda baseball lost 9-0 while Clarinda softball lost to the Panthers by a 7-0 score.

It was just the second loss for Clarinda baseball and it came against a Creston team that improved to 4-8 with the win.

The Cardinals had just two hits against two Creston pitchers. Those came from Cooper Neal and Wyatt Schmitt while Jarod McNeese drew two walks during the game. Schmitt stole three bases.

Schmitt also started on the mound and lasted just two innings, giving up three hits, two walks and four runs, three earned. Levi Wise pitched three innings and Cole Baumgart went two for Clarinda. Wise gave up four runs, one earned, with three strikeouts, while Baumgart gave up one earned run with three strikeouts.

The Clarinda softball team managed just three hits against two Creston pitchers over the course of the game.

Jordyn McQueen and Annika Price both singled in the third inning while Presley Jobe led off the seventh with a single. Clarinda loaded the bases in the seventh on Jobe’s hit and a couple Panther errors, but couldn’t push a run across.

Creston scored a run in the first inning against Clarinda pitcher Addy Wagoner, and then added four runs in the second for a 5-0 lead. The final two Creston runs came in a four-hit fourth inning. Wagoner stranded six Panthers over the final three innings.

Wagoner pitched all seven innings, giving up 13 hits and seven runs, three earned, while striking out one.

The Panthers, who own the lead in the Hawkeye 10 Conference as of the end of play Tuesday, dropped the Cardinals to 5-8 on the season, 2-4 in the conference.