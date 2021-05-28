Cardinal pitching strikes out 17 Mustangs to complete 3-0 week

SHENANDOAH – Three Clarinda pitchers combined to strike out 17 Shenandoah batters in a 9-2 Cardinal baseball win over the Mustangs Thursday, May 27.

The Mustangs struck first in their Hawkeye 10 Conference opener with a Hunter Dukes run after he singled in the first inning.

Logan Dickerson shut out the Clarinda bats through the first two innings, but after tying the game in the third, the Cardinals scored four in the fourth and then three more in the fifth.

“Walks (were the problem),” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said. “They scored four runs on one hit (in the fourth). (Logan) was rolling along pretty well and then something happened. We have to be able to mentally recover and mentally focus on the mound all the time.”

Dickerson finished 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, six walks and five earned runs. Clarinda also got to Mustang relief pitcher Jade Spangler as he finished his 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs while striking out three.

Meanwhile, Clarinda pitching did well. Wyatt Schmitt earned the win, striking out 11 while giving up two hits and one earned run in four innings. Michael Shull struck out five in 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, four walks and an earned run.