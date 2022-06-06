Cardinal offense shows off in wins at Treynor

The Clarinda baseball team ran its season-opening win streak to seven games with a 12-2 win over Missouri Valley and an 11-4 victory over Treynor Saturday, June 4, in Treynor.

An eight-run third inning gave Clarinda control of its opening game of the afternoon against Missouri Valley. That extended the lead to 11-0 before the Big Reds pushed across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The game was called in the fifth because of the run rule.

Eli Drennen struck out seven Missouri Valley batters in four innings on the mound. He gave up five hits, one walk and one earned run on just 55 pitches. Creighton Tuzzio gave up an additional run in the fifth, striking out two.

The Clarinda bats produced 13 hits with Cole Bamugart and Justus Fine producing three each. Baumgart doubled, scored twice and drove in two. Fine scored a run and drove in a run. Cooper Neal and Ronnie Weidman added two hits each with Neal doubling, driving in two and scoring once. Weidman scored a run and drove in another.

Tadyn Brown doubled, scored three times and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt singled and scored and Drennen singled, scored a run and drove in two.

In its second game, Clarinda jumped on Treynor early with two runs in the first and two more in the second. Clarinda continued its strong offensive showing with two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth after Treynor pushed three runs across in the home fifth.

James McCall threw four innings to start the game and struck out two, giving up four hits and one earned run. Levi Wise gave up three earned runs in 2/3 innings before Schmitt came on, giving up just one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless frames, striking out two.

The Clarinda bats produced another 12 hits with Schmitt, Fine, McCall and Isaac Jones all contributing two. Schmitt, Fine and McCall all had a double with McCall and Jones scoring two runs each.

Jarod McNeese homered and drove in three runs for Clarinda. Neal added two RBIs and a run scored. Brown had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored while Baumgart finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

The Cardinals pushed their record to 7-0 on the season. They travel to St. Albert for a doubleheader Monday.