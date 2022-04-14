Cardinal golf takes fifth at shortened Shenandoah Tournament

The Sidney Cowboys won the Small School Division of the Shenandoah Mustang Golf Invitational Tuesday, May 12, which was shortened to nine holes because of forecasted thunderstorms later in the day.

The Cowboys shot a 172, beating the other six schools in their division, and runner-up Bedford by seven strokes. Sidney’s score was only beaten by two of the eight teams in the Large School Division, which was won by Maryville’s 165.

Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam earned individual medals for Sidney. Jorgenson was fourth overall with a 39, trailing two Maryville golfers by one stroke and Nodaway Valley’s Bradley Gebble, who earned medalist honors with a 37. Beam finished ninth with a 40.

The number one, two and three golfers for each team played the front nine at the Shenandoah Golf Course while the number four, five and six golfers played the back nine.

Clarinda finished fifth in the Large School Division with a team score of 189 and Shenandoah eighth with a 228. Essex/Stanton was seventh in the Small School Division with a 230.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler also earned an individual medal, taking sixth overall with a 39.

Derek Bartlett had Shenandoah’s second best score of the afternoon with a 53. Nick Opal shot a 57 and Terin Courtier a 79 to complete Shenandoah’s team score and overall lineup.

Jarod McNeese led Clarinda with a 44, missing a medal, which went to the top 15 overall, by a single stroke.

The rest of Clarinda’s team score came from a 47 from Caden Butt, a 48 from Ethan Pirtle and a 50, which was the final score from both Cooper Neal and James McCall. Justus Fine added a 52 for the Cardinals.

It was an impressive day for Sidney with Hayden Thompson nearly giving the Cowboys a third medal winner. Thompson shot a 43, missing out on a medal by tiebreak. Will Bryant shot a 50 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Christian Harris added a 61 and RJ Rost a 71 for the Cowboys.

Jacob Martin led Essex/Stanton with a 53. Kywin Tibben added a 55 and Dylan Barrett and Jacob Robinette posted matching 61s to complete the Trojans’ team score.

Brody Holmes fired a 65 and Tony Racine a 69 for the Trojans.

Shenandoah and Essex/Stanton return to the course Thursday with the Mustangs at the Lewis Central Tournament and the Trojans traveling to Clarinda to play the Clarinda JV and Griswold. Sidney travels to Red Oak Tuesday while Clarinda is off until a trip to Atlantic Thursday, April 21.