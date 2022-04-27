Cardinal golf second at home triangular

Cooper Neal’s 35 earned him runner-up honors as the Cardinal boys golf team shot a 168 to finish second at a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular on their home course Monday, April 25.

Atlantic’s Lane Nelson matched Neal with a 35 to earn medalist honors. The Trojans won the triangular with a team score of 155. Creston was also in the field with a 201. Garrett Frey led the Panthers with a 47.

Every other Clarinda athlete was in the 40s with James McCall second behind Neal with a 42. Noah Comer shot a 45 and Jarod McNeese and Caden Butt tied for the final team spot with a 46. Justus Fine rounded out Clarinda’s lineup with a 49.