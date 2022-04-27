 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal golf second at home triangular

  • 0
James McCall, Clarinda

Clarinda junior James McCall chips onto the green at the Shenandoah Tournament Tuesday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Cooper Neal’s 35 earned him runner-up honors as the Cardinal boys golf team shot a 168 to finish second at a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular on their home course Monday, April 25.

Atlantic’s Lane Nelson matched Neal with a 35 to earn medalist honors. The Trojans won the triangular with a team score of 155. Creston was also in the field with a 201. Garrett Frey led the Panthers with a 47.

Every other Clarinda athlete was in the 40s with James McCall second behind Neal with a 42. Noah Comer shot a 45 and Jarod McNeese and Caden Butt tied for the final team spot with a 46. Justus Fine rounded out Clarinda’s lineup with a 49.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects