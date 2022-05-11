 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal golf, Fine fourth at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Clarinda Boys Golf

Pictured are members of the Clarinda boys golf team. Front row, from left: Drake Riddle, Carson Turner, Caden Butt, Karsten Beckel and Hunter Christensen. Middle row, from left: Brady Cox, Grant Turner, Keegan Hull, Tyson Bramble, Manny Eberly and Cael Wagoner. Back row, from left: Jaron Robberts, James McCall, Justus Fine, Ethan Pirtle, Cooper Neal, Brevin Coston and Andrew Hughes. Not pictured: Jarod McNeese and Gavin McPhee.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda sophomore Justus Fine finished fourth place with an 81 and helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish at the Hawkeye 10 boys golf tournament Monday, May 9, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 355, even with Atlantic for the fourth spot. Kuemper won the team title with a 341, beating Lewis Central by six.

Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe won the conference individual title with a 78, the same score as runner-up Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central. Garrett McLaren of Atlantic finished third with a 79.

Cooper Neal was next for the Cardinals with an 89. Caden Butt’s 92 and a 93 from James McCall made up the team score for the Cardinals.

Jarod McNeese shot a 95 and Noah Comer a 100 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

