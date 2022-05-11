Cardinal golf, Fine fourth at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Clarinda sophomore Justus Fine finished fourth place with an 81 and helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish at the Hawkeye 10 boys golf tournament Monday, May 9, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 355, even with Atlantic for the fourth spot. Kuemper won the team title with a 341, beating Lewis Central by six.

Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe won the conference individual title with a 78, the same score as runner-up Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central. Garrett McLaren of Atlantic finished third with a 79.

Cooper Neal was next for the Cardinals with an 89. Caden Butt’s 92 and a 93 from James McCall made up the team score for the Cardinals.

Jarod McNeese shot a 95 and Noah Comer a 100 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.