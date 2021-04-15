Cardinal golf falls at Maryville

The Clarinda boys golf team struggled on the road, shooting a 200 in losing to Maryville Monday, April 12.

The Spoofhounds shot a 178.

Clarinda head coach Andrew Almelien said the course at Mozingo was a tough one, and he hopes his team can learn from the venue going forward.

Maryville’s Ethan Scott and Trevin Cunningham shot matching 42s, with Scott earning medalist honors and Cunningham runner-up.

Clarinda had just two athletes shoot in the 40s. Zach Pirtle led the Cardinals with a 46, which matched Maryville’s third best score.

Cooper Neal was just behind Pirtle with a 47.

Carter Larson’s 52 and Xander Pullen’s 55 completed Clarinda’s team score. Justice Fine shot a 58 and Jarod McNeese a 63 for the Cardinals.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 2-1 on the dual season.