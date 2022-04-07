Cardinal golf battles Mustangs, weather to earn first win

The Clarinda boys golf team earned a soggy road win Tuesday, April 5, at Shenandoah.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Justus Fine tied for top honors with a 41 as the Cardinals fired a team score of 170 compared to Shenandoah’s 230. Fine earned medalist honors.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was one stroke off the pace with a 42, easily the best score of the day for the Mustangs.

Clarinda’s James McCall and Caden Butt completed the team score with matching 44s. Ethan Pirtle fired a 50 and Manny Eberly a 54 to complete the lineup.

The Mustangs only had the minimum four athletes needed to post a team score. Derek Bartlett finished with a 53, Nick Opal a 57 and Terin Courtier a 78 for Shenandoah.

Clarinda is off until a Monday trip to Maryville and then back to Shenandoah Tuesday for the Mustangs’ next event, their home tournament.

The Clarinda-Shenandoah boys golf dual was only one of the four scheduled between golf and tennis between the two schools Tuesday that was completed.

Neither of the scheduled tennis matchups between the two schools started. The girls golf dual began at the scheduled time despite rain falling in Clarinda, but the athletes were pulled from the course after three to four holes when the wind picked up. Rescheduled dates for those events aren’t yet known.