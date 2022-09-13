Cardinal girls XC rolls to win in Red Oak

The Clarinda girls cross country team had the top three finishers, four of the top five and five of the top eight to easily win the team title at the Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational, held Monday, Sept. 12, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Clarinda boys finished second with Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner taking the top two overall spots.

The Shenandoah boys and girls both finished fourth.

In the girls race, Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley rolled to the race win in a time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Teammate Raenna Henke was second, 55 seconds behind Hartley. Maya Hunter finished in 22:41 to take third.

Callie King and Amelia Hesse were next for the Cardinals, as King was fifth in 23:59 and Hesse eighth in 24:44.

The Clarinda girls scored just 19 points, 30 better than runner-up Riverside.

Richlyn Muff and Taylor Rasmussen completed Clarinda’s lineup with Muff 12th in 26:17 and Rashmussen 15th in 26:51.

Hailey Egbert led the Shenandoah girls with a sixth-place time of 24:02.

The Fillies scored 111 points to take fourth overall. Creston was third with 70 points. Red Oak completed the field in fifth.

Lauryn Dukes was next for Shenandoah, taking 24th in 29:13. Ayla Hart, Emma Olson and Addy Leece completed the scoring for the Fillies, with Hart finishing 37th in 33:22, Olson 40th in 34:27 and Leece 41st in 34:34. Mallory Dickerson was the other Shenandoah athlete in the field. She crossed 43rd in 35:07.

A week after beating Riverside by one point, the Clarinda boys were four behind the Bulldogs at Red Oak. Riverside scored 31 points to Clarinda’s 35. Creston was a distant third with 79 points, beating Shenandoah by 12.

Schaapherder and Wagoner were well clear of the field, with Schaapherder winning the race in 17:38 and Wagoner finishing second in 17:59.

Alex Lihs was also in the top 10 for the Cardinals with an eighth-place run of 19:58. Rylan Henke and Grant Barr were Clarinda’s other two scorers. Henke finished 12th in 20:06 and Barr 15th in 20:33.

Alec Wyman and Forrest Eberly completed Clarinda’s lineup with Wyman finishing 21st in 21:26 and Eberly 25th in 22:17.

Shenandoah lost top runner Alex Razee during the race due to an injury and Damien Little Thunder was the first Mustang to cross the finish line. He was 13th in 20:11.

“Damien had one of his better races of the year,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “I was happy to see him compete as hard as he did.”

Dalton Kellogg and Brandon McDowell were next with Kellogg finishing 17th in 20:54 and McDowell 19th in 20:59.

“Dalton and Brandon really closed the gap on some runners in front of them,” Campbell said. “They are continuing to get better every meet.”

Hunter Kellogg and Davin Holste were Shenandoah’s other scorers with Kellogg ending in 23rd in 21:54 and Holste 26th in 22:25.

Dylan Kellogg and Andrew Lawrence were nearly next to each other to complete Shenandoah’s lineup. Kellogg was 37th in 23:38 and Lawrence 38th in 23:40.

Clarinda is back in action Thursday at Panorama while Shenandoah is off until at trip to Tri-Center Tuesday, Sept. 20.