Cardinal girls XC edge Atlantic to win Creston meet

The Clarinda girls cross country team edged Atlantic by a single point to win the Class A Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational, held Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a very hot day on the Southwestern Community College campus.

The Cardinals edged the Trojans 28-29 while the Cardinal boys finished second with 65 points, well behind Glenwood’s 22.

Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke were just 11 seconds apart in taking the top two times to lead Clarinda to the win. Hartley finished in 20 minutes, 27 seconds and Henke in 20:38.

Maya Hunter and Amelia Hesse were fifth and eighth for the Cardinals with Taylor Rasmussen completing the scoring with a 13th-place run. Hunter finished in 22:31, Hesse in 24:49 and Rasmussen in 26:41.

Richlyn Muff wasn’t far behind Rasmussen, placing 15th in 26:54. Addison Moore completed the Cardinal lineup with a 19th-place run at 28:24.

Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished second and fourth leading the Cardinal boys to their runner-up finish. Schaapherder ended the race in 17:18, 20 seconds behind Glenwood’s Bryant Keller. Wagoner was fourth in 17:39.

Clarinda’s 65 points were just one better than Atlantic to earn runner-up honors in Class A.

Alex Lihs was next for the Cardinals, placing 19th in 19:52. Rylan Henke and Grant Barr completed the scoring with Henke 22nd in 19:53 and Barr 26th in 20:13.

Clarinda’s final two athletes in the field were Morgan Manes and Alec Wyman, with Manes taking 41st in 21:23 and Wyman 42nd in 21:33.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Harlan Saturday.