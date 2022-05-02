Cardinal girls tennis sweeps Harlan

The Clarinda girls tennis posted another easy victory, earning a 9-0 win at Harlan Thursday, April 28.

Mayson Hartley had the only 8-0 win of the dual for the Cardinals, beating Alli Owens at the number one singles position.

Harlan won at least two games in every other match, but didn’t score more than four in any of them.

Avery Walter, Brooke Brown and Riley Nothwehr were all 8-2 singles winners for the Cardinals. Walter beat Sammy Swensen at number three. Brown took out Grace Coenen at number four and Nothwehr beat Scarlett McGuinness at number five.

Clarinda’s Taylor Cole earned an 8-3 win over Erica Rust at number two singles and Emma Stogdill was also an 8-3 winner at number six, beating Sydney Jones.

Doubles was more of the same for the Cardinals, who still haven’t lost this season. Hartley and Cole beat Owens and Swensen 8-2 at number one. Walter and Brown earned an 8-2 victory over Rust and Coenen at number two. Nothwehr was joined by Chanda Sunderman at number three doubles and they won 8-4 over McGuinness and Jones.