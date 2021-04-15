Cardinal girls tennis stays unbeaten with win in Corning

The Clarinda tennis teams split duals with Southwest Valley Tuesday, April 13.
The Cardinal girls earned a 7-2 win in Corning, while the Cardinal boys lost 8-1 at home.
The Cardinal girls had the dual clinched after the singles matches, winning five of them.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley earned an 8-1 win over Tonna Damewood at number 1 singles. Other singles winners for the Cardinals were Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett.
Cole and Brown earned 8-1 wins. Cole beat Kendi Graham at number 2 while Brown defeated Alana Drake at number 3.
Barr earned an 8-5 win over Anjali Kathikar at number 4 while Lovett won 8-2 over Lexi Weston at number 6.
Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen gave the Timberwolves their only singles win as she beat Emma Stogdill 8-6 at number 5.
Hartley and Cole rolled to an 8-1 win over Damewood and Graham at number 1 doubles.
The other two doubles matches were quite close. Brown and Barr beat Drake and Kathikar 9-7 at number 2, but Lovett and Taylor Wagoner dropped a 9-7 decision to Larsen and Ryanne Mullen at number 3 to make up the final 7-2 margin.
The Cardinal girls improved to 3-0 in dual play with the win.
Luke Baker was the only athlete for the Cardinal boys to pick up a win, and he did it in convincing fashion 10-0 over Owen Paul at number 6 singles.
Clarinda had a couple close losses near the top of the singles draw. Nathan Brown fell 10-7 to Kade Hutchings at number 1, while Kale Downey took a 10-6 loss to Adam Timmerman at number 3.
The other three singles matches weren’t close. Lance Regehr lost 10-3 to Gabe Fuller at number 2, Cyrus Lawrence dropped a 10-1 match to Evan Timmerman at number 4 and Connor Pullen lost 10-0 to Dominic Nicolas at number 5.
The Timberwolves swept the doubles matches.
Brown and Regehr lost 10-7 to Hutchings and Fuller at number 1. Downey and Baker dropped a 10-8 decision to Adam and Evan Timmerman at number 2 and Lawrence and Pullen lost 10-3 to Nicolas and Paul at number 3.
The Cardinal boys fell to 1-3 in duals this season.