Cardinal girls tennis stays unbeaten with win in Corning
Cardinal girls tennis stays unbeaten with win in Corning

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Taylor Cole reaches her racket out to get to the ball during the Cardinals' season-opening match with Lewis Central Thursday, April 1.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda tennis teams split duals with Southwest Valley Tuesday, April 13.

The Cardinal girls earned a 7-2 win in Corning, while the Cardinal boys lost 8-1 at home.

The Cardinal girls had the dual clinched after the singles matches, winning five of them.

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley earned an 8-1 win over Tonna Damewood at number 1 singles. Other singles winners for the Cardinals were Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett.

Cole and Brown earned 8-1 wins. Cole beat Kendi Graham at number 2 while Brown defeated Alana Drake at number 3.

Barr earned an 8-5 win over Anjali Kathikar at number 4 while Lovett won 8-2 over Lexi Weston at number 6.

Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen gave the Timberwolves their only singles win as she beat Emma Stogdill 8-6 at number 5.

Hartley and Cole rolled to an 8-1 win over Damewood and Graham at number 1 doubles.

The other two doubles matches were quite close. Brown and Barr beat Drake and Kathikar 9-7 at number 2, but Lovett and Taylor Wagoner dropped a 9-7 decision to Larsen and Ryanne Mullen at number 3 to make up the final 7-2 margin.

The Cardinal girls improved to 3-0 in dual play with the win.

Luke Baker was the only athlete for the Cardinal boys to pick up a win, and he did it in convincing fashion 10-0 over Owen Paul at number 6 singles.

Clarinda had a couple close losses near the top of the singles draw. Nathan Brown fell 10-7 to Kade Hutchings at number 1, while Kale Downey took a 10-6 loss to Adam Timmerman at number 3.

The other three singles matches weren’t close. Lance Regehr lost 10-3 to Gabe Fuller at number 2, Cyrus Lawrence dropped a 10-1 match to Evan Timmerman at number 4 and Connor Pullen lost 10-0 to Dominic Nicolas at number 5.

The Timberwolves swept the doubles matches.

Brown and Regehr lost 10-7 to Hutchings and Fuller at number 1. Downey and Baker dropped a 10-8 decision to Adam and Evan Timmerman at number 2 and Lawrence and Pullen lost 10-3 to Nicolas and Paul at number 3.

The Cardinal boys fell to 1-3 in duals this season.

