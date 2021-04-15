Cardinal girls tennis stays unbeaten with win in Corning

The Clarinda tennis teams split duals with Southwest Valley Tuesday, April 13.

The Cardinal girls earned a 7-2 win in Corning, while the Cardinal boys lost 8-1 at home.

The Cardinal girls had the dual clinched after the singles matches, winning five of them.

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley earned an 8-1 win over Tonna Damewood at number 1 singles. Other singles winners for the Cardinals were Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett.

Cole and Brown earned 8-1 wins. Cole beat Kendi Graham at number 2 while Brown defeated Alana Drake at number 3.

Barr earned an 8-5 win over Anjali Kathikar at number 4 while Lovett won 8-2 over Lexi Weston at number 6.

Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen gave the Timberwolves their only singles win as she beat Emma Stogdill 8-6 at number 5.

Hartley and Cole rolled to an 8-1 win over Damewood and Graham at number 1 doubles.

The other two doubles matches were quite close. Brown and Barr beat Drake and Kathikar 9-7 at number 2, but Lovett and Taylor Wagoner dropped a 9-7 decision to Larsen and Ryanne Mullen at number 3 to make up the final 7-2 margin.