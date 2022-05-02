Cardinal girls tennis stays unbeaten with rout of Southwest Valley

CLARINDA – The Clarinda girls tennis team dropped just four games over nine matches in rolling past Southwest Valley Friday, April 29, at the Clarinda courts.

Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill were all 8-0 winners in singles while Brooke Brown earned an 8-1 win at number four singles.

Walter and Brown were 8-0 winners at number two doubles, beating Lexi Weston and Karissa Richey. Cardinal head coach Randy Pullen said those Walter and Brown are cousins and have really enjoyed playing together.

“Brooke has added more shots to her game from last year,” Pullen said. “Avery is in her first year out as a junior as is a natural. Her and Brooke make a very strong doubles team at number two and have not lost yet this year.”

Hartley and Cole earned an 8-1 win at the number one doubles position, beating Alana Drake and Ryanne Mullen.

“Mayson and Taylor are smart players learning to make their opponents move and find weaknesses,” Pullen said. “In doubles play, they communicate so well. They want to win the conference doubles championship again this year and make it to state as a doubles team.”

Nothwehr and Stogdill teamed up at number three and earned an 8-2 win over Madeline Bevington and Natalia Zimmerman to complete the Cardinal sweep.

“Emma played varsity as a freshman last year and has just added more confidence,” Pullen said. “Riley is a freshman and has worked her way up to number five (singles). She is a strong player and is still learning the game.”

The win Friday was Clarinda’s eighth in eight duals and Pullen said they have high goals this year.

“As a team they want to win the conference tournament and go to state,” Pullen said.

The conference tournament is next, Wednesday at Atlantic.