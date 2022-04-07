 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal girls tennis rolls to home win

Clarinda Girls Tennis

Pictured are members of the Clarinda girls tennis team. Front row, from left: Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Emma Stogdill, Riley Nothwehr and Alejandrina Escalante. Middle row, from left: Ellison Lovett, Hannah Higgins, Husna Salim, Ani Manvelyan and Emaley Sayre. Back row, from left: Avery Walter, Brooke Brown, Taylor Wagoner and Chanda Sunderman. Not pictured: Paige Barr and Teddee Samuelson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda girls tennis rolled to an 8-1 home win over Glenwood Monday, April 4, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

Clarinda’s only loss was easily the best match of the day as Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley dropped an 8-6 decision to Coryl Matheny at number one singles in a match that lasted 90 minutes, according to Cardinal head coach Randy Pullen.

Hartley and Taylor Cole teamed up to beat Matheny and Riley Wiese 8-5 at the top doubles spot. Every other Clarinda win was either 8-0 or 8-1.

Cole beat Wiese 8-1 at number two singles. Avery Walter and Emma Stogdill were 8-1 winners at number four and five singles with Walter beating Josselyn Wallis and Stogdill taking down Chelsea Vang.

Brooke Brown beat Camryn Mullanix 8-0 at number three singles and Riley Nothwehr earned an 8-0 win in her varsity debut, beating Cora Pestel at number six.

Brown and Walter beat Mullanix and Pestel 8-0 at number two doubles and Stogdill and Taylor Wagoner were 8-0 winners over Vang and Wallis at number three.

