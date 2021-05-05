Cardinal girls tennis plays well on top, loses close one to Rams

The Clarinda girls tennis team dropped a 5-4 decision at Glenwood Monday, May 3.

The teams split the six singles matches with Glenwood winning at number 3 by tiebreak. The Rams then won two of the three doubles matches.

Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were double winners at the top two spots for the Cardinals.

Hartley won 8-4 over Ashley Goy at number 1 singles and Cole downed Rylie Morgenstern 8-5 at number 2. Those four were all on the same court for the number 1 doubles match, which went to the Cardinals by an 8-4 score.

Clarinda’s other win of the night came at number 6 singles as Ellison Lovett earned an 8-5 win over MacKenzie Woods.

Brooke Brown lost 9-8 to Maya Silvius at number 3 singles. Silvius claimed the tiebreak 7-3.

Glenwood won the other two singles matches easily, with Madeline Becker beating Paige Barr 8-0 at number 4 singles and Riley Wiese taking an 8-1 decision from Emma Stogdill at number 5.

Glenwood earned 8-4 wins at numbers 2 and 3 doubles to take the dual victory. Silvius and Becker beat Brown and Barr at number 2 and Wiese and Woods downed Stogdill and Taylor Wagoner at number 3.

The Cardinals fell to 4-4 in duals this season while the Rams improved to 6-2.