Cardinal girls tennis plays well on top, loses close one to Rams
Paige Barr, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Page Barr sends the ball back to her Atlantic opponent Thursday, April 22. Barr has been the number 4 singles player for the Cardinals this season. She is also the only varsity junior or senior on the team.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team dropped a 5-4 decision at Glenwood Monday, May 3.

The teams split the six singles matches with Glenwood winning at number 3 by tiebreak. The Rams then won two of the three doubles matches.

Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were double winners at the top two spots for the Cardinals.

Hartley won 8-4 over Ashley Goy at number 1 singles and Cole downed Rylie Morgenstern 8-5 at number 2. Those four were all on the same court for the number 1 doubles match, which went to the Cardinals by an 8-4 score.

Clarinda’s other win of the night came at number 6 singles as Ellison Lovett earned an 8-5 win over MacKenzie Woods.

Brooke Brown lost 9-8 to Maya Silvius at number 3 singles. Silvius claimed the tiebreak 7-3.

Glenwood won the other two singles matches easily, with Madeline Becker beating Paige Barr 8-0 at number 4 singles and Riley Wiese taking an 8-1 decision from Emma Stogdill at number 5.

Glenwood earned 8-4 wins at numbers 2 and 3 doubles to take the dual victory. Silvius and Becker beat Brown and Barr at number 2 and Wiese and Woods downed Stogdill and Taylor Wagoner at number 3.

The Cardinals fell to 4-4 in duals this season while the Rams improved to 6-2.

