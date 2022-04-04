Cardinal girls tennis opens season with 5-4 win

Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole and Avery Walter all opened the season with two wins in leading Cardinal girls tennis to a 5-4 road win over Lewis Central Friday, April 1.

Hartley beat Lanee Olson 8-3 at number one singles, Cole beat Oasis Opheim 8-2 at number two and Walter was an 8-4 winner over Mallory Kjeldgaard at number four.

Hartley and Cole opened their doubles campaign with an 8-5 win over Olsen and Addee Murray at the top spot while Walter teamed up with Brooke Brown for an 8-6 over Opheim and Kjeldgaard at number two.

The other three singles matches went to the Titans in the season opener for both teams. Brown lost 8-4 to Murray at number three, Emma Stogdill fell 8-3 to Alexis Opheim at number five and Ellison Lovett dropped an 8-6 decision to Brooklyn Damgaard at number six.

Alexis Opheim and Damgaard then beat Stogdill and Lovett 8-4 at number three doubles.

Clarinda is home for conference duals with Glenwood Monday and Shenandoah Tuesday.