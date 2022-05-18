Cardinal girls tennis makes history, qualifying for first state tournament since 1983

RED OAK – For the first time in Randy Pullen’s 31 years as Clarinda girls tennis coach, his team will play in the state team tournament.

The Cardinals beat Lewis Central 5-0 Tuesday, May 17, in a dual that was originally scheduled to be played in Shenandoah but was moved indoors to Red Oak because of rain.

It’s the first time the Cardinals have been in a state tournament in girls team tennis since 1983 and they advance to play Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday in a dual that will be played at Saydel High School. The winner of that one will advance to the state final four Wednesday, June 1.

“It means a lot because it was a goal this year,” Pullen said, “and adds excitement to next year as everyone is back.”

Sophomore Emma Stogdill played number six for the Cardinals much of the season and said it was an exciting day.

“This is the best we have been,” Stogdill said, “and this has been a goal since the beginning. I’m excited.”

Junior Avery Walter and freshman Riley Nothwehr were both newcomers to this year’s team and both agreed making state is a great experience.

“It feels so awesome,” Nothwehr said. “It feels good to come into a team like this and go to state.”

“It has been an exciting first year of tennis,” Walter added. “I’m so glad we made it. We have been thinking about this from the beginning.”

The Cardinals excelled when the pressure was on throughout the afternoon. Three of the six matches that started went to a 10-point super tiebreak used in place of a third set in the team format and the Cardinals won all three. There were two other set tiebreaks played and the Cardinals split those two with the Titans, who had played them to a 5-4 dual during the regular season.

Taylor Cole had the only comfortable win for the Cardinals, beating Oasis Opheim 6-2, 6-3 at number two.

Avery Walter and Brooke Brown both had pretty easy first sets at numbers three and four, but had to fight from there to earn the win. Walter beat Addee Murray 6-2, 7-6, with a 10-8 score in the tiebreak, and Brown won 6-2, 5-7, 1-0, with a super tiebreak score of 10-7. Brown trailed 6-2 at one point in the super tiebreak.

“It was stressful,” Brown said on the super tiebreak, “but I got through it with my teammates and coaches pushing me through.”

A video interview with Brown, Walter, Stogdill and Nothwehr can be found below.

Mayson Hartley lost her first set 6-3 to Lanee Olson at the number one spot. Hartley came back with a 6-2 win in the second set to force a super tiebreak, which was back and forth with several long rallies and went Hartley’s way 10-8.

Nothwehr started her match at number five against Alexis Opheim after Cole’s match was finished while Stogdill took the court at number six against Brooklyn Damgaard after Walter finished her match.

The only tiebreak loss the Cardinals had went Opheim’s way over Nothwehr in the first set. Nothwehr battled back from a big deficit early in the set to force the tiebreak, but couldn’t keep the momentum. She grabbed an early lead in the second set, though, and held on for a 6-4 win, forcing another super tiebreak. This one went to Nothwehr 10-4, ending the dual at that point with Stogdill leading Damgaard 7-5, 4-3.

The Cardinals are now 13-0 on the dual season and one of the last eight teams left in the Class 1A field. They now match up with Xavier, who has a singles entry and a doubles entry in the individual state field and won last season’s state team title.