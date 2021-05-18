Cardinal girls tennis edged by Creston in team regional opener

The Clarinda girls tennis team went the distance in the first round of a Class 1A regional team tournament, but lost 5-4 to Creston Saturday, May 15, at Shenandoah.

Taylor Cole was Clarinda’s only double winner of the day. She beat Morgan Driskell 6-3, 6-4 at number 2 singles and teamed up with Mayson Hartley for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Driskell and Sam Dunphy at number 1 doubles. The 10-8 score was in a super tiebreak used in place of a full third set in the team format.

Clarinda’s other two wins both came in singles. Brooke Brown earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Karly Calvin at number 3 and Ellison Lovett was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Jess Eblen at number 6.

Creston won the other three singles matches.

Maddie Frey beat Hartley 6-3, 6-0 at number 1, Paige Barr lost to Dunphy 6-3, 6-3 at number 4 and Emma Stogdill dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Halle Evans at number 5.

Creston also won at the other two doubles positions to secure the win and advance.

Frey and Calvin beat Brown and Barr 6-1, 6-0 at number 2 and Evans and Caitlin Bruce downed Stogdill and Lovett 6-2, 7-5 at number 3.

Creston then beat Glenwood 5-2 later in the day to advance to a regional final Saturday at Red Oak.

The Cardinals finish the dual season with a 4-6 record.