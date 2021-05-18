 Skip to main content
Cardinal girls tennis edged by Creston in team regional opener
Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Taylor Cole makes contact with the ball while in the air during the Cardinals' home dual with Atlantic Thursday, April 22. Cole won both of her matches, but the Cardinals suffered a 5-4 loss to the Trojans.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team went the distance in the first round of a Class 1A regional team tournament, but lost 5-4 to Creston Saturday, May 15, at Shenandoah.

Taylor Cole was Clarinda’s only double winner of the day. She beat Morgan Driskell 6-3, 6-4 at number 2 singles and teamed up with Mayson Hartley for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Driskell and Sam Dunphy at number 1 doubles. The 10-8 score was in a super tiebreak used in place of a full third set in the team format.

Clarinda’s other two wins both came in singles. Brooke Brown earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Karly Calvin at number 3 and Ellison Lovett was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Jess Eblen at number 6.

Creston won the other three singles matches.

Maddie Frey beat Hartley 6-3, 6-0 at number 1, Paige Barr lost to Dunphy 6-3, 6-3 at number 4 and Emma Stogdill dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Halle Evans at number 5.

Creston also won at the other two doubles positions to secure the win and advance.

Frey and Calvin beat Brown and Barr 6-1, 6-0 at number 2 and Evans and Caitlin Bruce downed Stogdill and Lovett 6-2, 7-5 at number 3.

Creston then beat Glenwood 5-2 later in the day to advance to a regional final Saturday at Red Oak.

The Cardinals finish the dual season with a 4-6 record.

