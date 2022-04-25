 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal girls tennis earns sweep of Atlantic

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley reaches for a ball during her singles match at Lewis Central Friday, April 1. Hartley was one of three Cardinals to go 2-0 on the day in the Clarinda victory.

 Photo courtesy Peter Huguenin/The Daily Nonpareil

The Clarinda girls tennis team earned a 9-0 sweep at Atlantic Thursday, April 21, while the Cardinal boys were unable to finish their Senior Night match against the Trojans because of rain.

The Cardinal girls dropped just nine games in securing the six singles wins. Mayson Hartley’s match was the closest at number one singles, beating Addie Schmitt 8-3.

Taylor Cole won 8-1 over Aspen Niklasen at number two singles. Avery Walter moved into the number three spot for Clarinda and beat Malena Woodward 8-2.

Clarinda’s only singles sweep came in Brooke Brown’s 8-0 win over Keira Olsen at number four. Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill earned matching 8-1 victories over Rio Johnson and Qunicy Sorenson at numbers five and six.

Hartley and Cole put together the team’s second sweep of the dual, beating Schmitt and Woodward 8-0 at number one doubles.

Walter and Brown beat Niklasen and Olsen 8-2 at number two. The closest match of the dual was at number three as Nothwehr and Paige Barr earned an 8-5 win over Johnson and Sorenson.

