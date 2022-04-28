Cardinal girls tennis earns big conference win

The Clarinda girls tennis team earned a big win over another one of the top Hawkeye 10 Conference teams, and did it in resounding fashion, 8-1 at Red Oak Tuesday, April 26.

The Cardinals remained unbeaten on the dual season while the loss was the second of the year for Red Oak.

Clarinda’s only match loss at came at number six singles as Paige Barr dropped a 9-7 decision to Grace Wingfield.

Avery Walter was an 8-5 winner over Tessa Rolenc at number three singles for the Cardinals. The other four matches were easy Clarinda wins.

Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole and Brooke Brown all earned 8-1 victories at the number one, two and four singles positions. Hartley beat Merced Ramirez at number one. Cole beat Jessica Lukehart at number two and Brown downed Anna Grizzard at number four.

Riley Nothwehr was an 8-2 winner at number five over Stephany Ramos.

Walter and Brown had the only easy win for the Cardinals in doubles, an 8-1 victory over Lukehart and Wingfield.

The teams of Hartley and Cole at number one and Nothwehr and Ellison Lovett at number three doubles were both 8-6 winners. Hartley and Cole beat Ramirez and Rolenc and Nothwehr and Lovett downed Grizzard and Ramos.

The Cardinals travel again Thursday to take on Harlan.