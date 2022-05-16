Cardinal girls tennis cruises into regional final

The Clarinda girls tennis team lost just one match and didn’t have to play any doubles matches in first and second round Class 1A regional team victories Saturday, May 14, in Shenandoah.

The Cardinals beat Audubon 5-0, and then beat Shenandoah 5-1.

The Cardinals will now compete in a regional final, back in Shenandoah, Tuesday against Lewis Central. Clarinda’s closest dual of their unbeaten season so far came back in the season opener against the Titans, a 5-4 victory.

All six singles matches ended up being played to completion in Clarinda’s win over Audubon, with the Wheelers taking just nine games total.

Mayson Hartley beat Audrey Jensen 6-1, 6-1 at number one. Taylor Cole earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Kya Petersen at number two. Avery Walter was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Jill Denny at number three. Brooke Brown swept past Jocelyn Chambers at number four. Riley Nothwehr won 6-1, 6-1 over Ava Slater at number five and Emma Stogdill was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Geralyn Anderson at number six.

Clarinda needed all six singles matches to earn a 5-1 win over Shenandoah.

Hartley lost 6-2, 6-1 at number one singles to Le Yuan Sun, but the other five matches were all decisively won by Clarinda.

Cole had the next toughest at number two, beating Paige Gleason 6-1, 6-3. Walter earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Auri Trowbridge at number three. Brown beat Emma Olson 6-1, 6-1 at number four. Nothwehr was a 6-1, 6-2 victor against Cadence Gough at number five and Stogdill cruised past Brooke Hays 6-0, 6-1 at number six.

The Cardinals are now 12-0 in duals this season.