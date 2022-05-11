Cardinal girls tennis completes unbeaten dual regular season

The Clarinda girls tennis team completed an unbeaten dual regular season with a 6-3 win at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, May 9.

Taylor Cole, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill all had 2-0 days to lead the Cardinals to the win, and a final regular season dual record of 10-0.

Cole beat Savannah Maisel 8-2 at number two singles and then teamed up with Mayson Hartley for an 8-4 win over Jeena Carle and Ella Boes at number one doubles.

Nothwehr was an 8-2 winner over Sidnie Clark at number five singles. Stogdill beat Annija Karkliniece 8-1 at number six singles. Nothwehr and Stogdill were together at number three doubles and earned an 8-1 win over Karkliniece and Lydia Dix.

Avery Walter was the other winner for Clarinda, beating Kylie Hansen 8-5 at number three singles.

Hartley lost 8-2 to Carle at number one singles and Brooke Brown dropped a 9-7 decision to Boes at number four.

Walter and Brown lost for the first time this season in doubles, an 8-5 decision against Maisel and Hansen.