 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal girls tennis completes unbeaten dual regular season

  • 0
Avery Walter, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Avery Walter sends the ball back to her opponent during the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Wednesday May 4, in Atlantic.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team completed an unbeaten dual regular season with a 6-3 win at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, May 9.

Taylor Cole, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill all had 2-0 days to lead the Cardinals to the win, and a final regular season dual record of 10-0.

Cole beat Savannah Maisel 8-2 at number two singles and then teamed up with Mayson Hartley for an 8-4 win over Jeena Carle and Ella Boes at number one doubles.

Nothwehr was an 8-2 winner over Sidnie Clark at number five singles. Stogdill beat Annija Karkliniece 8-1 at number six singles. Nothwehr and Stogdill were together at number three doubles and earned an 8-1 win over Karkliniece and Lydia Dix.

Avery Walter was the other winner for Clarinda, beating Kylie Hansen 8-5 at number three singles.

Hartley lost 8-2 to Carle at number one singles and Brooke Brown dropped a 9-7 decision to Boes at number four.

Walter and Brown lost for the first time this season in doubles, an 8-5 decision against Maisel and Hansen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Recommended for you