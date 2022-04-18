Cardinal girls tennis captures Atlantic Tournament title

The Clarinda girls tennis team beat Abraham Lincoln by one point to take the team title at the Atlantic Trojan Tournament Saturday, April 16.

The Cardinals scored 19 team points to the Lynx’s 18 in the six-team field. Harlan was third with 14 points.

Clarinda had three of its four entries advance to the championship match in their division, with freshman Riley Nothwehr winning the championship at number two singles.

Brooke Brown was runner-up at number one singles and the team of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole finished second at number one doubles. Taylor Wagoner and Ellison Lovett teamed up to finish fourth at number two doubles.

Nothwehr earned a couple easy victories to advance to the final at number two singles, beating Jenny Li of Creston 6-0, 6-0 and Rachael Rynearson of Audubon 6-1, 6-0. The two wins put Nothwehr into the final against Ella Boes of Abraham Lincoln and Nothwehr earned a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Hartley and Cole won two of their three matches on the day. They beat Grace Coenen and Erica Rust of Harlan 6-2, 6-2 and Creston’s team of Morgan Driskell and Halle Evans 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the championship match at number one doubles. In the final, the Clarinda duo dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen of Abraham Lincoln.

Brown had little trouble advancing to the final at number one singles. She beat Atlantic’s Rio Johnson 6-0, 6-1 and Alli Owens of Harlan 6-1, 6-1 to earn the spot in the championship match. In that final, she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Jeena Carle of Abraham Lincoln.

Wagoner and Lovett won just one of their three matches at number two doubles, but went to a third set match tiebreak in both losses. Their only win was an easy one, 6-0, 6-1 over Audubon’s Jocelyn Chambers and Ava Slater. They split the first two sets, both by 6-3 scores against Atlantic’s Malena Woodward and Keira Olsen, and then lost a 10-point match tiebreak 13-11. The Atlantic team would go on to win the division title. The loss put the Clarinda pair in the third place match. They lost the first set to Creston’s Josie Mahan and Brooklyn McKinney 6-2, but then won the second set 7-6, 7-4 in the tiebreak, to set up another 10-point match tiebreak. The Creston duo earned the 10-7 win there dropping Wagoner and Lovett to fourth in the division.

The Cardinals compete again Thursday back at Atlantic in a dual against the Trojans.