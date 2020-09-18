Cardinal girls seventh, boys ninth at Panorama

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley continued her stellar season with a third place run at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Hartley’s run of 20 minutes, 58 seconds trailed only Van Meter’s Clare Kelly and Panorama’s Ella Waddle in a field of 148 athletes.

Hartley’s run also helped the Cardinals to a seventh place team finish out of 17 teams, scoring 191 points.

Ashlyn Eberly was the next Clarinda finisher behind Hartley, placing 26th in a time of 23:18. Amelia Hesse ran a 24:07 to place 38th.

Molly Lihs and Hannah Milleson were the final two Cardinals to cross the finish line with Lihs in 67th with a 25:43 and Milleson 75th in 26:01.

The Panorama girls won the team title with 59 points.

The Clarinda boys finished ninth out of 20 teams with 211 points.

The boys title went to Madrid with 60 points, led by the top two individual finishers in Jason Renze and Clay Pehl, who both ran a 16:40.

Jon McCall was first across the line for Clarinda with an 18th place run of 18:24. Michael Mayer took Clarinda’s second spot with a 19:21, good for 39th.