Cardinal girls overwhelmed by Creston

CLARINDA – The Clarinda girls basketball team led a couple times in the game’s opening minutes but Creston’s length took control and the Panthers cruised to a 71-28 win, Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Amelia Hesse and Jessalee Neihart both scored in the game’s first two minutes for an early 4-2 Cardinal lead and then Chloe Strait connected on a corner triple to put the Cardinals up 7-4 with 4:26 remaining in the opening quarter.
Creston scored the next 11 points, however, and used a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap defense to cause several Clarinda turnovers in the second quarter, extending the lead to 42-14 by halftime.
“We started off hot, came out aggressive and moved the ball well,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “We moved it well against their 1-3-1, got some open shots and made them, but toward the end of the first quarter and into the second we started holding the ball too long, dribbling too much and not passing hard. You can’t teach height, but you have to be able to play against it and we have some girls learning how to do that.”
The lead grew to 59-22 by the end of the third quarter. Creston senior Kelsey Fields scored the fourth quarter’s first basket to become Creston’s all-time leading scorer. She led the Panthers with 28 points.
Fields is one of a few Panther athletes that are tall and long and they use it well, Hanafan said.
“That’s why they play that kind of defense,” said Hanafan, “because they are big and long and they get in passing lanes and anticipate. They are a good basketball team.”
Neihart led the Cardinals with 10 points while Hesse and Strait added eight points each. Teya Stickler and Jillian Graham are the other Cardinal starters because of injuries to Taylor Cole and Faith Espinosa.
“We knew coming into the new year that two of our starters were injured,” Hanafan said. “They want to be back and are a huge part of our success. At the same time, we must develop depth and I told them it’s next girl up.”
Stickler and Bailey Nordyke each scored one point for the Cardinals.
Hanafan said Stickler is a good example of the fight this team continues to show, although the loss dropped them to 2-10 overall and 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
“Teya is always fighting hard,” Hanafan said. “This team is going to battle and play hard. As a coach that’s all you can ask for and I’m proud of them for doing that. We’re going to take what we learned and keep battling.”
Creston improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Clarinda travels to Lewis Central Friday, which will match Hanafan up against the school he graduated from and put him opposite his father, Chris, who is Lewis Central’s head coach.