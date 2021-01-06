Cardinal girls overwhelmed by Creston

“That’s why they play that kind of defense,” said Hanafan, “because they are big and long and they get in passing lanes and anticipate. They are a good basketball team.”

Neihart led the Cardinals with 10 points while Hesse and Strait added eight points each. Teya Stickler and Jillian Graham are the other Cardinal starters because of injuries to Taylor Cole and Faith Espinosa.

“We knew coming into the new year that two of our starters were injured,” Hanafan said. “They want to be back and are a huge part of our success. At the same time, we must develop depth and I told them it’s next girl up.”

Stickler and Bailey Nordyke each scored one point for the Cardinals.

Hanafan said Stickler is a good example of the fight this team continues to show, although the loss dropped them to 2-10 overall and 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

“Teya is always fighting hard,” Hanafan said. “This team is going to battle and play hard. As a coach that’s all you can ask for and I’m proud of them for doing that. We’re going to take what we learned and keep battling.”

Creston improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Clarinda travels to Lewis Central Friday, which will match Hanafan up against the school he graduated from and put him opposite his father, Chris, who is Lewis Central’s head coach.