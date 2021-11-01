Cardinal girls make history - Hartley earns second medal at state cross country

“The girls went into the race with a very positive mindset,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “They were upbeat, energetic and determined to run a great race. The girls were very intent on finishing in the top 10. They now know what it takes to achieve the goal of running and competing at a higher level than ever before.”

Hartley’s final time was 19 minutes, 41 seconds, beating out the 12th and 13th place runners by less than a half second to earn her second medal in her third career state meet.

“Mayson’s success she had in track helped her gain the confidence she needed to perform well at the most competitive cross country races of the season,” Mayer said. “She stayed the course and trusted in her training program and ran her best race of the season when it mattered most. She still has much more that she wants to accomplish.”

Raenna Henke was next for the Cardinals, taking 39th in a time of 20:41.

“I tried to start fast because there was a corner soon and I didn’t want to get stuck,” Henke said, “then I just tried to keep my pace the whole race. There were a lot more people than I expected and I was in a pack the whole race, which made it tough.”