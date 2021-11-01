Cardinal girls make history - Hartley earns second medal at state cross country

FORT DODGE – The Clarinda girls cross country team placed eighth at the Class 2A state meet -- the highest state finish in school history -- Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and Kennedy Park north of Fort Dodge.
The six Cardinal girls raced to an eighth place finish and junior Mayson Hartley earned her second state medal, finishing 11th in the field.
“It feels really good (to place eighth as a team),” Hartley said. “We got to state and performed really well. I just worked my way up through the course and did a good job at that.”
In all, six Cardinal girls and two Cardinal boys were in the field and it was a great day for Cardinal cross country.
The Cardinal girls scored 221 points to finish eighth out of 15 teams. They had the same score as Beckman Catholic, but earned the eighth position because Clarinda number six runner Amelia Hesse’s 119th place finish was better than Beckman’s Sydney Reiter’s 128th place mark.
“It was really exciting to feel like I contributed,” Hesse said. “I just kept going after the next person in the race and every place counts.”
The Cardinals were 11 points behind seventh, 21 out of sixth and 29 behind fifth. On the other side, the Cardinals were just two points ahead of 10th and four better than 11th.
“The girls went into the race with a very positive mindset,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “They were upbeat, energetic and determined to run a great race. The girls were very intent on finishing in the top 10. They now know what it takes to achieve the goal of running and competing at a higher level than ever before.”
Hartley’s final time was 19 minutes, 41 seconds, beating out the 12th and 13th place runners by less than a half second to earn her second medal in her third career state meet.
“Mayson’s success she had in track helped her gain the confidence she needed to perform well at the most competitive cross country races of the season,” Mayer said. “She stayed the course and trusted in her training program and ran her best race of the season when it mattered most. She still has much more that she wants to accomplish.”
Raenna Henke was next for the Cardinals, taking 39th in a time of 20:41.
“I tried to start fast because there was a corner soon and I didn’t want to get stuck,” Henke said, “then I just tried to keep my pace the whole race. There were a lot more people than I expected and I was in a pack the whole race, which made it tough.”
Ashlyn Eberly was next for the Cardinals. She was only 38 seconds behind Henke, but the pack of runners was so tight that she ended back in 72nd. It was the third state meet appearance for the senior and she said this one was different.
“This year was a lot different because the team was here and we had a starting box for just our team,” Eberly said. “This one was more special.”
Eberly said it was great to finish her career by making history for the school and to finish with her teammates. She added it was a tough race.
“It was a really packed race and I was in a big group the whole time,” Eberly said. “It was super competitive.”
Mayer said it was great to see Eberly compete in cross country one final time.
“It has been wonderful to watch Ashlyn progress from an athlete who was dedicated to her training, to being not only a hard worker but a consistent competitive force on our team. She transformed from a runner to a racer. This was part of the reason why she was able to qualify for the state meet three times as an individual and helped our team make it to state.”
Freshman Callie King nearly caught Eberly at the end. King was the fourth Cardinal across the finish line, taking 74th overall in 21:22. She said it was overwhelming at times with so many people but a great first state experience.
“I’m used to seeing all the people I know on the sides,” King said, “but that really didn’t happen (Saturday) because there were so many people, but it was really cool.”
Mayer said King’s performance was huge for the team.
“Callie picked the best day to run her fastest race,” Mayer said. “Had she not our team would not have earned an eighth place finish.”
Cheyenne Sunderman was next for the Cardinals, finishing 95th in 22:03. This was the senior’s first year out for cross country and said she was so glad she made the switch and was asked if she thought a season like this was possible for her.
“To begin with, no,” Sunderman said. “I didn’t know if I would be any good and I didn’t know if I would be able to contribute. But I worked my butt off with my team and we all worked to where we are at state.”
Mayer said the addition of Sunderman to the team this year worked out very well for everyone.
“Cheyenne was such a great fit,” Mayer said. “She never lets anyone get the best of her and never quits racing until she is through the finish chute. She understands the concept of team and quickly figured out how our sport works.”
Hesse was the final Cardinal across the line, taking 119th in 23:15. Mayer said Hesse’s finish proves that every place matters.
“Ameila wasn’t feeling encouraged about her finish until she realized that without her we would have finished ninth,” Mayer said. “Many races can be decided by five runners, but this one was not. This is the case and point that every runner matters and every place matters, every stride in every race can make a difference.”
The Cardinals will have four of the six returning next year and a lot of young talent coming up behind them.
“These four can help lead the team in the same direction next season,” Mayer said.
Shortly after the girls race finished, two Cardinals boys took to the course and Kyle Wagoner finished 36th in 17:32 and Treyton Schaapherder 51st in 17:48.
It was the first state experience for both and Mayer said both were successful.
“Both boys ran fast times and placed competitively,” Mayer said. “Their race strategies were their own, but both worked in each of their favors. I’m happy each had the confidence to run their own race and that both have multiple opportunities to return to the state meet. Their character is a true testament to the direction we aspire all of our team to exemplify.”
For Wagoner his finish came in his freshman season, a season filled with expectations and he said his first state race was a great experience.
“I tried to stay back a little bit,” Wagoner said, “but there were some hills that really get you.”
While Wagoner stayed closer to the front in the field of 138 athletes, Schaapherder started out near the back and worked his way forward, going from 90th at the one mile mark to 72nd two miles in, to the 51st place finish.
“I talked to Michael (Mayer) before the race and he said just run your race how you usually do,” Schaapherder said. “I did the game plan and kept moving up.”
Both added it was a great experience with a lot of people and both have multiple years left to lead the Cardinals.
The state meet concluded a season that continued to show the quick progression upwards of Cardinal cross country and with many returning next year that progression has a good chance to continue.