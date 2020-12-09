 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinal girls fall to Trojans
0 comments

Cardinal girls fall to Trojans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chloe Strait, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Chloe Strait goes up for a shot during the Cardinals' home opening loss to Nodaway Valley.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls basketball team suffered a 73-31 home loss to Atlantic Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Clarinda trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but a 28-7 second period gave the Trojans control of the game and they pulled away from there.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Stats will be added here when available.

The boys game between the two schools scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Feb. 12.

The Cardinals travel to Glenwood Friday and then host Shenandoah Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics