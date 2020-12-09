Cardinal girls fall to Trojans

The Clarinda girls basketball team suffered a 73-31 home loss to Atlantic Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Clarinda trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but a 28-7 second period gave the Trojans control of the game and they pulled away from there.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The boys game between the two schools scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Feb. 12.

The Cardinals travel to Glenwood Friday and then host Shenandoah Saturday.