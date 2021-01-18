 Skip to main content
Cardinal girls fall in Shenandoah
Cardinal girls fall in Shenandoah

  Updated
Aly Meier, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Aly Meier shoots from outside in Clarinda's road loss Saturday, Jan. 16 against Shenandoah.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

SHENANDOAH – Ava Wolf produced another double-double and the Shenandoah defense held Clarinda to just one first half field goal in a 40-24 win for the Fillies over the Cardinals, Saturday, Jan. 16.

Wolf finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds despite not playing much in the first half because of foul trouble. Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel stepped up and combined for five 3-pointers in the opening half as Shenandoah led 22-7 at the break.

“Ava was in foul trouble and we hit five 3-pointers in the first half,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “That’s a dimension of our game we have been missing. Any time we can get those its bonus points. It was nice to see.”

Jessalee Neihart scored Clarinda’s only first half field goal for the game’s first points, but five free throws was all the Cardinals could add to their total in the first half.

“The last two games the ball just isn’t going in the hoop,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “I bet 98% of the shots we took were open shots that anyone would take and as a coach you’re okay with that. It makes everything better when the ball goes in the hoop.”

The Fillies extended the lead to as many as 22 in the final quarter. The Cardinals made a small run late to pull within 14, but would get no closer. The 22 point advantage was at 37-15 at the 3:44 mark of the fourth quarter. Weinrich said the team defense was outstanding in the win.

“We knew on paper they struggled to shoot the ball a bit,” Weinrich said. “We wanted to force some tough shots and then rebound and we did that. They play super hard and we never got the lead up where we had easy breathing room, but we kept it double digits the whole time and did a pretty good job.”

Hanafan liked his team’s effort on the defensive end of the floor as well.

“We battled and did our game plan defensively,” Hanafan said. “Teya Stickler went up against Ava Wolf and she battled. She went at a girl who’s a really good player and handled herself great. They stepped up and hit some (3-pointers), but defensively we were great.”

Finlay and Spiegel were next in scoring for the Fillies with their first half triples. Finlay finished with nine points and four rebounds while Spiegel ended with six points and four boards.

Brooklen Black added four points, four assists and four rebounds for Shenandoah while Keelee Razee put in three points and added eight rebounds.

Jenna Burdorf scored two points and Allie Eveland added one to go with three rebounds for the Fillies, who improved to 8-4 on the season.

Taylor Cole led the Cardinals with eight points. Amelia Hesse added six while Neihart and Faith Espinosa finished with four each. Cheyenne Sunderman scored two as the Cardinals fell to 2-14 on the season.

The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Shenandoah travels to Tri-Center Monday before hosting Creston Tuesday. Clarinda makes the trip to Kuemper Tuesday.

