Cardinal girls fall in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – Ava Wolf produced another double-double and the Shenandoah defense held Clarinda to just one first half field goal in a 40-24 win for the Fillies over the Cardinals, Saturday, Jan. 16.

Wolf finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds despite not playing much in the first half because of foul trouble. Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel stepped up and combined for five 3-pointers in the opening half as Shenandoah led 22-7 at the break.

“Ava was in foul trouble and we hit five 3-pointers in the first half,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “That’s a dimension of our game we have been missing. Any time we can get those its bonus points. It was nice to see.”

Jessalee Neihart scored Clarinda’s only first half field goal for the game’s first points, but five free throws was all the Cardinals could add to their total in the first half.

“The last two games the ball just isn’t going in the hoop,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “I bet 98% of the shots we took were open shots that anyone would take and as a coach you’re okay with that. It makes everything better when the ball goes in the hoop.”