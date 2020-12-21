Cardinal girls down Bedford for first win

The Clarinda girls basketball team earned their first victory of the season, beating Bedford 54-36 Thursday, Dec. 17, at Bedford High School.

The Cardinals sprinted out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 30-9 at halftime.

The Bulldog offense showed better production in the second half, but could only outscore the Cardinals by three.

Stats for this game will be added when available.

Clarinda improved to 1-7 with the win.

Boys Game

The Clarinda boys basketball team gave up five total points in the middle two quarters in earning a 43-24 win at Bedford Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Cardinals trailed 11-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 16-4 in the second quarter and 8-1 in the third period to take control of the road game.

Wyatt Schmitt and Grant Jobe put up the exact same double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 rebounds each. Drew Brown led Clarinda’s offense with 11 points. He added three steals.

Michael Shull scored six points for the Cardinals with four steals and three rebounds. Cooper Neal added four points and four rebounds.

Tadyn Brown came off the bench to score two points as the Cardinals improved to 5-1 on the season and pushed the Bulldogs to 3-3.