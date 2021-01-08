Cardinal girls bowling rallies to stay unbeaten

Clarinda girls bowling rallied from a deficit going into the Baker series to stay unbeaten.

The Cardinal girls earned their closest win of the season Thursday, Jan. 7, at Lewis Central, 2,367 pins to 2,304. The Cardinal boys lost to the Titans 3,033-2,582.

The girls trailed by 64 pins after the two individual games, thanks in part to Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden’s 226 game and 388 series, which took top honors for the day.

Clarinda nearly erased the entire deficit in the first Baker game, outscoring the Titans 189-133. The Cardinals wouldn’t take the lead until the fourth of the five games, finishing the Baker series with a 191 and a 193.

Madi Pulliam opened the day with a 205 game, which stood for Clarinda’s top game of the day. She settled for a 138 in game two for a 343 series, which was bested by Andi Woods’ 364.

Madison Smith was third for the Cardinals with a 273, followed by a 258 from Alea VanVactor, a 248 from Ally Johnson and a 217 from Kemper Beckel.

The Lewis Central boys had six individual games of 200 or better, and three of those were above 240. The Cardinals had four games above 200, but only one of those was better than 205.