Cardinal girls bowling end 2020 with road win

Clarinda girls bowling won again while the Cardinal boys lost at Red Oak Thursday, Dec. 17, wrapping up the 2020 portion of the season.

The girls won 2,136 to 1,444 while the boys lost 2,585 to 2,203.

Ally Johnson and Andi Woods led the Cardinal girls. Woods’ 212 was high game while Johnson took high series honors with a 376.

Woods finished with a 326 series, just ahead of Madi Pulliam’s 321. Alea VanVactor shot a 227 series, Madison Smith a 222 and Kemper Beckel a 212.

The second Baker game was Clarinda’s best, shooting a 178. No other game in the Baker series was better than 124.

Levi Wise led the Cardinal boys with a 178 game and 319 series. Neither was good enough to beat Red Oak’s Kyle Berkey, who bowled a 214 game and a 405 series for top honors.

Ronnie Weidman was next for the Cardinals with a 294 series. Tyson Bramble followed with a 267, Xander Pullen a 265, Rhyn Walters a 250 and a 238 from Owen Johnson.

The Cardinals had two strong games in the Baker format, a 193 second game and a 185 fourth game.

The Clarinda girls head into the holiday break at 5-0 and the boys at 3-2. The Cardinals will return to the lanes Jan. 7 at Lewis Central.