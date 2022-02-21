Cardinal girls bowling earn runner-up honors in first state appearance

WATERLOO – The Clarinda girls bowling team made the most of their first state appearance in school history, finishing second at the Class 1A state bowling tournament Monday, Feb. 21, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

The Cardinals set the bar high early in the day, finishing with a pin count of 2,841 over 15 baker games, an improvement of more than 400 pins of the score that earned them the trip to the state tournament one week earlier.

That score was the best of the eight-team field by four pins over Camanche and gave the Cardinals the top seed in the best three out of five bracketed tournament.

The Cardinals beat Central DeWitt 3-1 in the first round, needed all five games to get by Vinton-Shellsburg in the semifinal, but then lost 3-0 to Louisa-Muscatine in the final.

Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said there were “no words” to describe what her team accomplished.

“We came in last in the state (by qualifying tournament score),” Woods said. “I told the girls all day to have fun, I’m proud of you and what happens, happens. If we walk out of here eighth, that’s okay because we’re here.”

The Cardinals showed early they were ready to play, showing no nerves in their first state tournament experience with a 197 opening game of the 15 game baker series, which was used to seed the tournament. Woods said the fast start was good to see.

“Getting up there and picking up those first spares was huge to settle in,” Woods said. “Other than Ally (Johnson) and Andi (Woods), none of these girls have bowled in an atmosphere like this in a competitive state event. Bakers is a stressful event because a bad shot can let your team down.”

Coach Woods and several of the girls admitted there weren’t really any expectations coming in, but Johnson, who has been the team’s top player all season and was in the anchor position in every game Monday, said that changed for her after that first game.

“We had a really high score in that first game,” Johnson said, “and at that point, I thought we might be able to do this. I thought we may do something good (Monday).”

After a 153 score in game eight, which was the lowest score of the day, the Cardinals bowled a 213 in game 10, starting a final stretch of four of six games above 200 and all six above 190, including a 255 to finish the qualifying series.

Andi Woods is a sophomore on this year’s team and bowled in the fourth position the entire day for the Cardinals. She admitted there were no expectations coming in, but said she felt pretty good at the end of the qualifying games.

“We started to gain some expectations after (the first 15 games),” Andi Woods said, “and thought we could do this. I came in with a good feeling about (Monday), so coming in and doing this is really exciting.”

The 255 final game gave the Cardinals a total score of 2,841 over 15 baker games and the top seed for the tournament. Andi’s coach and mom said the message didn’t change at that point as they came back after a break before starting the tournament games.

“To get (the top seed) was so exciting,” Ashley Woods said, “but I just kept preaching (to the team) I’m proud of you. I think I said it between every match. I’m proud of you and have fun and they did that.”

Woods mentioned Dakota Wise and Kemper Beckel as two standouts on the day. A couple sophomores in Ryplee Sunderman and Maddie Smith made up the rest of the team and Smith said she was really happy and proud of her teammates and herself.

“We worked well as a team and pushed each other,” Smith said. “We kept fighting and got stronger.”

Sunderman added it was a fun experience and a great effort.

“We worked really hard to be here,” Sunderman said. “We earned what we did (Monday).”

Video interviews with all six Cardinal athletes can be found at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.

After earning the top seed, the Cardinals then went on to the bracket tournament and a quarterfinal match with Central DeWitt. The tournament play continued with the baker format and a one-on-one matchup with the team you’re sharing lanes with. A baker game win over your opponent earned your team a point and the first one to three points won and advanced.

The Cardinals picked up where they left off in the qualifying series with a 246 opening game to coast to the game one win. A 186 second game was enough to go up 2-0, but then they lost the third game by two pins, 170-168. They responded well with a 184 in the fourth game to win the match and advance to the semifinals.

Vinton-Shellsburg was the matchup in the semifinals and neither team started great, with Clarinda’s 158 beating Vinton-Shellsburg’s 149. The Cardinals improved to a 236 in game two to go up 2-0 but a 223 in game three wasn’t good enough to move on as Vinton-Shellsburg rolled a 249. The Vikings then won game four 188-170, putting the semifinal match down to one game. The Cardinals eclipsed a 200 game for the eighth time with a 224 in the deciding fifth game to advance to the state championship match.

“It was so exciting and very stressful,” Coach Woods said about advancing to the final. “We hit some big shots and got lucky. Bowling is a game of confidence. If you’re confident going up there and picking up your spares, that’s huge, and we had confident girls.”

The fifth game of the semifinal was Clarinda’s final mark above 200 for the day as scores of 159, 162 and 160 weren’t good enough to win a single game in a 3-0 loss to Louisa-Muscatine in the final.

The Cardinals ended with a loss, but the fact that it came in the state championship match in just the fourth year of the program speaks volumes about what Woods and her husband and assistant coach Josh Woods have done. Ashley Woods said Frontier Lanes owner Dave Nowakowski deserves a lot of that credit as well.

“Dave leads an amazing junior program and that’s huge to our success,” Woods said. “You would think a team four years in wouldn’t do this, but we have been here two years in a row now with the boys last year and the girls this year. Clarinda is going to be someone to reckon with every year.”

Not one of the six Cardinals that competed Monday, or the six Cardinal boys that competed in last week’s state qualifying tournament, are seniors.

Half of the Cardinal team still has one more date left for this season as Johnson, Woods and Wise will compete in the state individual tournament Tuesday in Waterloo.