Cardinal girls basketball to open postseason at Harlan

The road to the girls state basketball tournament has taken shape as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A Thursday, Feb. 3.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are on opposite sides of Class 3A Region 7 and will both travel to face familiar opponents in the opening round Saturday, Feb. 12. The Fillies will travel to Atlantic while the Cardinals make the trip to Harlan.

Fifth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the region’s top seed and would likely be the opponent for the Shenandoah/Atlantic winner Wednesday, Feb. 16, in a regional semifinal. Des Moines Christian is ranked 13th and is the likely opponent for the Clarinda/Harlan winner in the regional semifinal. The regional final is Saturday, Feb. 19, with the site to be determined.

Sidney and Essex are both on the top half of the bracket in Class 1A Region 8. The Cowgirls will host Mount Ayr while Essex travels to East Mills in first round games Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Essex/East Mills winner will play the Lenox/Murray winner in the second round Tuesday, Feb. 15. The region’s top seed is fifth-ranked Exira-EHK. The Spartans have a bye into round two, which would match them up against the Sidney/Mount Ayr winner. Those second round winners play Friday, Feb. 18, at Exira-EHK in a regional semifinal.

Class 1A No. 11 Stanton is the region’s number two seed and leads the bottom half of the bracket. Other teams on the bottom half of the region are Bedford, CAM, Diagonal, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Orient-Macksburg and St. Albert. The regional final is Wednesday, Feb. 23, with the site to be determined.

Each regional champion advances to the state tournament, which runs Feb. 28 – March 5, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.