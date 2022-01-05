Cardinal girls basketball opens new year with one point loss

Southwest Valley junior Maggie Haer’s two free throws with four seconds remaining gave the Timberwolves a 50-49 win over Clarinda girls basketball Monday, Jan. 3, in the 2022 opener for both teams.

The Clarinda boys made it a home split with the Timberwolves with a 48-30 win.

The Cardinal girls trailed 29-17 at halftime, but stormed back to tie the game at 36 by the end of the third quarter. Clarinda led by five with 5:28 remaining in the game after a Taylor Cole field goal, but the Timberwolves rallied. Haer tied the game with 2:07 left and then connected on two free throws to give Southwest Valley a 48-46 lead with 1:25 to play. Cole tied the game at the free throw line with 52 seconds to go and then Amelia Hesse put Clarinda in front with one free throw with 12 seconds showing on the clock. Haer found her way to the free throw line, and calmly sank both shots to give Southwest Valley its second win of the season.

Hesse led the Cardinals with 12 points and Cole added 10. Bailey Nordyke scored seven points, Jerzee Knight put in six and Chloe Strait and Brooke Brown contributed five points each.

Cheyenne Sunderman and Sage Howard added two points each for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-8 on the season.

Full Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

The Clarinda boys were locked in a 7-7 tie after the first quarter, but took control over the next 16 minutes. The Cardinals led 19-11 at halftime and 38-21 after three periods.

The Cardinals improved to 6-4 on the season while the Timberwolves fell to 4-4.

Grant Jobe led the Clarinda offense with 13 points and secured 11 rebounds. Isaac Jones added eight points and eight rebounds while Tadyn Brown contributed seven points and added five assists and three steals.

Drew Brown scored six points for the Cardinals to go with nine rebounds. Cole Baumgart finished with five points and three rebounds and Wyatt Schmitt had four points and five rebounds.

Kade Engstrand scored three points while Cooper Neal had two points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.