Cardinal girls basketball ends long losing streak against Red Oak

The Clarinda girls basketball team beat Red Oak 52-23 for the Cardinals’ first win over the Tigers since 2012, while the Clarinda boys dropped a 55-47 decision at Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The games did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
For the Clarinda girls it was the end of a 19-game losing streak against the Tigers and the Cardinals quickly made sure that streak wasn’t going to continue. They jumped on the Tigers early, leading 15-2 after the first quarter and 27-5 at halftime. A strong third quarter pushed the lead to 30 as Clarinda improved to 2-1 on the season.
The Cardinal boys fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping their first game of the season.
Red Oak scored 33 points in the first half and led by 12 at the halftime break. Clarinda made a little rally in the second half, but not enough to earn the road victory.
Grant Jobe led Clarinda inside with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Isaac Jones contributed 10 points and added five boards.
Tadyn Brown chipped in seven points while Drew Brown and Wyatt Schmitt both contributed six points and four rebounds. Brown added three assists. Cooper Neal put in four points and four rebounds.
The Cardinals fell to 1-1 with the loss while the Tigers won their season opener.
Max DeVries scored 20 points, thanks in large part to a 12-13 day at the free throw line, to lead the Tigers.
The two teams meet again for their conference matchup in late January in Clarinda.
Clarinda comes home for its Hawkeye 10 Conference opener Friday against St. Albert.