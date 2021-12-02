Cardinal girls basketball ends long losing streak against Red Oak

The Clarinda girls basketball team beat Red Oak 52-23 for the Cardinals’ first win over the Tigers since 2012, while the Clarinda boys dropped a 55-47 decision at Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The games did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

For the Clarinda girls it was the end of a 19-game losing streak against the Tigers and the Cardinals quickly made sure that streak wasn’t going to continue. They jumped on the Tigers early, leading 15-2 after the first quarter and 27-5 at halftime. A strong third quarter pushed the lead to 30 as Clarinda improved to 2-1 on the season.

Stats from the game will be added here when available.

The Cardinal boys fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping their first game of the season.

Red Oak scored 33 points in the first half and led by 12 at the halftime break. Clarinda made a little rally in the second half, but not enough to earn the road victory.

Grant Jobe led Clarinda inside with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Isaac Jones contributed 10 points and added five boards.