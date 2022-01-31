Cardinal girls basketball earns Hawk 10 win

The Clarinda girls basketball team gave up just two points in the second quarter and earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season with a 56-33 home win over Red Oak Friday, Jan. 28.

The Cardinal boys stayed right with the Tigers much of the night, but lost 65-55 in the back half of the doubleheader.

The Cardinal girls led 16-10 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 27-12 at halftime. A big offensive third quarter for both teams extended Clarinda’s lead to 46-29 after the third period.

Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

The Cardinals improved to 5-14 on the season and wrapped up conference play at 1-9. Red Oak fell to 0-18 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Three Cardinal boys finished with double figure scoring, but the Tigers had four and were able to complete the season sweep of the Cardinals.

Clarinda trailed 16-15 after the first quarter, 31-27 at halftime and 43-39 after three periods. Red Oak pulled away late for the 10 point final margin.

Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 points and five rebounds while Tadyn Brown added 16 points and five rebounds. Grant Jobe just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Wyatt Schmitt added six points for Clarinda and Isaac Jones scored three points to go with three assists. Cooper Neal finished with two points and six rebounds and Kade Engstrand scored one point.

The loss ended Clarinda’s five game winning streak as the Cardinals fell to 11-7 overall and wrapped up conference play with a 4-6 record. Red Oak improved to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

The Cardinal boys travel to Glenwood Tuesday while the Cardinal girls host East Union.