Cardinal girls and boys qualify for state cross country meet

SHENANDOAH — The Clarinda cross country teams made it a sweep Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Class 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah as both the girls and boys finished third in the team standings to qualify for the state meet.

The Cardinal girls scored 80 points, 14 behind Des Moines Christian and 43 back of Van Meter. South Central Calhoun was the fourth-place team in the field with 110 points.

While the girls made it in comfortably, the boys needed nearly every place they earned. They scored 125 points, just two better than fourth-place East Sac County and three better than fifth-place MVAOCOU. Chariton was runner-up with 95 points and Des Moines Christian rolled to the team title with 21 points.

For the girls, this is their second consecutive trip to the state meet, while the boys are onto the state meet as a team for the first time in 16 years.

“One of my career goals has always been to qualify both teams for state in the same year,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said.

Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were again the top Cardinal boys on the day and raced well, taking fourth and fifth, only behind three Des Moines Christian athletes.

“I knew the Des Moines Christian duo would be up front by quite a bit,” Schaapherder said, “so going in, I was going to let them go, run my race and do what I could do for the team. I was hoping for third, but I’m happy with a fourth-place finish.”

Schaapherder crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 49 seconds, just four seconds back of Des Moines Christian’s Collin Houg. The top two finishers were well in front, with Aaron Fynaardt winning the race in 15:48.

Wagoner was just two seconds behind his teammate and felt good with how his day went.

“I just wanted to float in the middle,” Wagoner said. “I knew where I needed to be and that was fifth place, which was where I was projected. I thought I ran it perfectly.”

It will be the second state appearance for Wagoner and Schaapherder as both qualified individually last year, and Mayer said having those two lead the way has been huge for her program this year.

“Treyton and Kyle have paved the way for success all year,” Mayer said. “They are tremendous leaders and workers and set a positive example of selflessness. Treyton and Kyle are always happier for others’ success than their own.”

From there, the Cardinals needed every place they could get. Rylan Henke, Grant Barr and Alex Lihs completed the scoring. Henke was 35th in 19:12, Barr 36th in 19:15 and Lihs 45th in 19:42.

Jonah Norton and Forrest Eberly completed the lineup for the Cardinals, with Norton placing 55th in 20:17 and Eberly 57th in 20:25.

“Two boys were hurting quite a bit during the race,” Mayer said, “and the remaining five compensated by pushing their pace even harder than usual.”

For the girls, Mayson Hartley earned a place at the state meet for the fourth year in a row, finishing second in a time of 19:38, only trailing Van Meter’s Clare Kelly, who ran a 19:24.

“I knew Van Meter would be big competition (Thursday),” Hartley said, “but it felt good.”

Hartley added it “feels amazing” to have her team at state with her for the second year in a row. She’ll go in as a four-time state qualifier, looking to earn her third state medal after finishing 11th last year and 13th two years ago.

“This was always the goal to be a four-time state qualifier,” Hartley said, “and I just want to see how I compete when I’m up there.”

Mayer said Hartley went into Thursday’s race wanting to win and one of her goals going into next week will be to make up those 14 seconds.

“Mayson plans to continue working to challenge the competitor who won the race,” Mayer said.

Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter also finished in the top 15, earning an individual state qualifying spot.

Henke finished eighth in 20:42 and Hunter 14th in 21:10. This will be Henke’s second appearance at the state meet as a sophomore and she qualifies after missing a few meets during the season, including the Hawkeye 10 meet one week earlier, because of injury.

“I was really stressed about (the injury) before the race,” Henke said, “but I got it taped up, ran hard and it felt good the whole time.”

Hunter said Thursday wasn’t her most comfortable race, but it was worth it and being able to finish her freshman season at state will be great.

“Our team is incredible,” Hunter said. “Clarinda is awesome and it’s great to be here. Personally, this wasn’t my best race, but it was worth it.”

Mayer said both Hunter and Henke ran well, but hopes to have both in even better form at state.

“Raenna never settles for giving anything but her best effort,” Mayer said. “She ran her heart out with an ankle that still isn’t completely healed. Her determination is an inspiration to the rest of the team. I’m hoping Maya will enter the state competition with fresh legs. She has a very positive mindset, but needs to allow her body to recover and refresh in between.”

Amelia Hesse and Richlyn Muff completed the scoring for the Cardinals. Hesse joins Henke and Hartley as multiple-year qualifiers. Hesse finished 25th Thursday in 22:51 and Muff 37th in 24:07.

Addison Moore came in 43rd in 24:48 and Taylor Rasmussen 46th in 25:01 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

The girls will run at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and the boys at 2:45 p.m.

“My goal for our teams is to exceed their current state rankings,” Mayer said, “and my goals for our top individuals are to improve their places from last year’s state meet.”