Cardinal girls 7th at Shenandoah golf tournament

The Clarinda girls golf team finished seventh at the Shenandoah Fillies Golf Invitational Thursday, April 15.

Shenandoah had four athletes place in the top seven to win their home tournament.

Shenandoah shot a 383, beating Creston by 11 strokes in the 13-team field.

Glenwood, Denison and St. Albert rounded out the top five.

Clarinda placed seventh with a 479 with Sidney tied for eighth with a 481.

Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a third-place score of 93. She was just one shot behind Creston’s Maria Groumoutis for runner-up honors. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the tournament with a 77, beating the field by 15 strokes.

Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley finished fourth with a 95. Teammate Bailey Maher took sixth with a 97 and Brooke Bauer shot a 98 to finish seventh.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling also earned a medal, finishing 11th with a 101.

Mya Hammons and Jocelyn Kirk completed Shenandoah’s lineup with Hammons shooting a 115 and Kirk a 119.